Well , what a photo I got today . In my quest of 100 people from 100 countries , number 28 maybe my best to date ( in my opinion) Mongolia. So what started off in a relaxing day in the park I came across a group celebrating some sort of day .



I was able to watch Mongolian wrestling , also known as Bökh . The loser is decided by the first person to touch the ground with any part of the body other then the feet .

Mongolian wrestling is the most popular national sport and a vital cultural piece for all Mongols around the world. When a male child is born in a family, Mongols wish him to become a wrestler. There are many competitions that take place each year in Mongolia, west and south-eastern Russia and northern China. The biggest one is the National Naadam festival, takes place in Mongolia between up to 1024 wrestlers.

A few other photos from the Mongolian day :





