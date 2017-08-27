Went to visit the egret again after some time away from that area of Central Park . But, not only was I gone from the pond , the egret himself seemed to have found another hunting ground .

Here’s a few shots of him and below , I’ll introduce you to Pale Male :



Pale Male :

The other day we were shooting a hawk in Central Park that had just caught a pigeon . Not so significant till I was told that it’s the NYC famous hawk : pale male .

Pale Male /peɪl meɪl/ (hatched in 1990) is a red-tailed hawk who has resided since the 1990s near New York City’s Central Park. Birdwatcher and author Marie Winn gave him his name because of the unusually light coloring of his head. He is one of the first red-tailed hawks known to have nested on a building rather than in a tree and is known for establishing a dynasty of urban-dwelling red-tailed hawks. Each spring, bird watchers set up telescopes at the Model Boat Pond to observe his nest and chicks at 927 Fifth Avenue.





