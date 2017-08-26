What’s happening ? Well , slowed down on photos shoots leading into style fashion week , in which , I’ll be shooting runways . As well as other events during NYC fashion week . So stayed tune if your fashion blogger or interested in fashion .

But as I was saying , I am trying to slow down my photo shoots leading up to next week , though this week I have 3 shoots already and 1 set up for next . In the meantime , just out and about shooting .

The day in the park normally includes anywhere from 2 to 10 photograpraphers , hanging out , relaxing and photoing . One of the photographers has actually started videoing the group for his YouTube channel ” the photog chronicles ” is the name I believed he’s went with .

Nuri, the creator , director , videographer pictured below .



Not sure how interesting to anyone outside the group , but the videos are out there .

Anyways , to my day in the park today , there was also a movie being shot starring Rosemund Pike and Common . The name of the movie to be released in 2018 is ” 3 Seconds ” .







And if you made it through the photos and still reading , I was able to get my 27th country of the 100 I’m trying to shoot . If your not aware of what I’m talking about , I have my own personal project of shooting 100 people from 100 different countries . Today I was able to photo 2 young ladies from Thailand :



And though I have already got Italy covered, these 2 dancers from Italy stopped to take a photo with me :



So that was my day in photos 🙂

Advertisements