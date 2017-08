Well if your following along on my attempt to photo 100 people from 100 different countries , I got number 26 from Israel . Meet Nizzan , she is visiting NYC for the first time and had come to ask me for directions around the park , after some conversation I asked if I could get a few photos of her .





Later in the day , also met Carlotta , visiting NYC from Italy . She was also nice enough to let me get a few photos .







