This in response to a person who commented on a set of my photos saying , “some shots could be improved on but most of them are good ” . I’m not sure this is meant as a compliment or not. But , for one , one mans junk is another mans treasure . Just because you may not like something doesn’t mean it’s bad , we all have our taste . Number 2 , I am a harshest critic on myself then others . I have friends that are much better photographers then I am , but it’s all about growing , learning and improving .
Overall my posting here isn’t looking for approval or disapproval, I already do that to myself . It’s more a journal to share my experiences in photography , whether it’s a photoshoot , a parade or a bird .
Ok , that was my quick rant of the day .
Now to a project I did yesterday , my first photoshop project . The before and after .
It took 3 photos to create this one photo , all my photos by the way .
4 comments
Bravo, Steve. I like what you are doing with your eyes, it’s great work 👍
Wonderful Photoshop job also wonderful shot.
I don’t want to be like the person who this post is about moreover because I think it is a great work but maybe the blink in the middle with big rounds shape is not really necessary to make this photo amazing?:)
I know what you are saying , but , I actually did need it to hide some flaws and kinda bring it all together . I felt it was looking like photos put together till I added that .
I see, well then you did a great job:)