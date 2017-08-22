This in response to a person who commented on a set of my photos saying , “some shots could be improved on but most of them are good ” . I’m not sure this is meant as a compliment or not. But , for one , one mans junk is another mans treasure . Just because you may not like something doesn’t mean it’s bad , we all have our taste . Number 2 , I am a harshest critic on myself then others . I have friends that are much better photographers then I am , but it’s all about growing , learning and improving .

Overall my posting here isn’t looking for approval or disapproval, I already do that to myself . It’s more a journal to share my experiences in photography , whether it’s a photoshoot , a parade or a bird .

Ok , that was my quick rant of the day .

Now to a project I did yesterday , my first photoshop project . The before and after .

It took 3 photos to create this one photo , all my photos by the way .





