My view of the eclipse from my camera . The clouds gave me a moment of view . Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Written by steveedreff Updated: about me .
16 comments
Were there other people around? How did they react?
Just me outside by myself . I didn’t see anyone , but my neighbor for a minute .
Did you have to use a filter?
No , it was cloudy . So I got this glimpse and took it .
Nice!
Yea , but , just hoping my eyes are ok .
Are you seeing spots?
No not spots , just a little blur in left eye
I know someone who had similar issues, but the symptoms are subsiding.
I hope .. I think it’s better , I’m just going to take a nap and see what happens ..
“I’m just going to take a nap and see what happens ..”
Many problems have been solved this way. : )
I put it off to see the eclipse . Now it’s time .. haha
Oh that wonderful, I couldn’t spectate the eclipse from my country, but this is just wonderful! Great shot:)
Oh happy I could help with the bit I saw . Where are you ?
I think the clouds add a great element to the pictures. They’re awesome!
Thank you very much .. I was probably better off , I didn’t have to use some special filter :))