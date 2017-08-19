I personally have 2 little personal side projects I’m working on as well as doing photoshoots .
1. Photoshoots with the person wearing traditional clothing from their home land .

2. Shooting people from 100 different countries , either randomly meeting or photoshoots .

1. China 2. South Korea 3. Argentina 4. Turkey
Sometimes with there flags , when I can . Sometimes without .

5. Hong Kong

6. Colombian

7. Japan

8. Trinidad

9. Italy

10. Kyrgyzstan

11. Netherlands

12. Mexico


14. Dominican Republic

15. Haiti

16. Venezuela

17. Philippines

18. Taiwan

19. Saint Lucia


20. France


21. Thailand


22. Brazil


23. South Africa

