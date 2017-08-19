I personally have 2 little personal side projects I’m working on as well as doing photoshoots .
1. Photoshoots with the person wearing traditional clothing from their home land .
2. Shooting people from 100 different countries , either randomly meeting or photoshoots .
1. China 2. South Korea 3. Argentina 4. Turkey
Sometimes with there flags , when I can . Sometimes without .
5. Hong Kong
6. Colombian
7. Japan
8. Trinidad
9. Italy
10. Kyrgyzstan
11. Netherlands
12. Mexico
14. Dominican Republic
15. Haiti
16. Venezuela
17. Philippines
18. Taiwan
19. Saint Lucia
Advertisements
6 comments
What’s the story with #22?
#22 is a dance team from Brazil . They were from the low income / poor area of Brazil . This was their 1st trip, even outside their city for some .
What a story! Who is the guy with them?
He’s actually a fashion photographer friend of mine . He travels around the world shooting fashion shows . But when we are not busy we just hang out in Central Park . He and some other photographers .
It’s one of those photos you just know has a good story. Nice!
Yea , it was earlier in the summer , they were here for a dance competition in NYC . I thought it was pretty cool for them and they were so excited for the attention .